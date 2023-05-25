Baltimore City Youth Curfew Goes In Effect Memorial Day Weekend

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials curfew for youth kicks off this Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day! This new curfew comes after increasing crime among juveniles in the city.

The curfew applies to people under 17 years old. For children younger than 14, the curfew is 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Starting the Friday before Memorial Day, the curfew for children between 15 and 16 years old is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The police department will also help enforce the curfew.

The plan, called “B’More This Summer,” focuses on having civilian youth engagement workers take kids to youth engagement centers. Activities for youth are also being planned, including midnight basketball, pool parties, and concerts.