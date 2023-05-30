Is Jimmy Really A Boxer?! Here’s How You Could Win $300 To Pay Your Car Note!

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Listeners are encouraged to listen to 92Q Monday through Friday to The AM Clique and Middays With Persia for their chance to win $300 for their car note! Listeners should wait for the JTB sounder and be the 29th caller to call in at (410) 481-9292 to win a $300 to pay your car note! Be ready to answer the question: DO YOU THINK JTB IS REALLY A BOXER?!

Courtesy of Jimmy The Boxer The Car Note Relief King. Knocking Out The Competition!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The 92Q and Jimmy The Boxer Car Note Sweepstakes ends on June 9, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.

Click Here For JTB Car Note Relief Official Rules