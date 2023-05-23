5 Epic Prom Send-Offs That Look Better Than The Actual Prom

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The class of 2023 is taking the prom send-offs to the next level with the help of balloon arches, beat faces, bust-down wigs, plastic wrap, and even a few farm animals.

After the pandemic snatched away the chance for previous graduates to celebrate their special day with their peers, parents, and guardians are living for today. Prom send-offs are generally neighborhood events where everyone comes to see the seniors in their formalwear but more families are choosing to stand out from the crowd by hosting their own.

By installing full backdrops and party tents in their front and backyards they are sending their babies off to the function in style.

Some of their setups are so elaborate that they look better than the venues where the proms are being held. The practice of going full out for prom is a controversial one, with some believing that the kids are doing too much. The Real Housewives of Potomac Star Candiace Dillard Basset bashed the trend on Twitter.

Others like HelloBeautiful contributor Brooklyn White see the showing out as all in good fun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsliFJsuQvu/

See some of the best toast-off celebrations from this year’s prom season below.

Zahir took over the block.

If you didn’t know the name Zahir a week ago you definitely know it now. The teen went viral for his bold toast off that included the front facade of his row house being completely transformed. There was a DJ, dirt bikes, amber roses, and red carpet situation. We were into it!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsQw7l_MLNs/

‘I been acting brand new’

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csj3c6mgEpz/

Latto’s viral song Put It On Da Floor was the perfect soundtrack for this student’s prom send-off.

Teenage artist Exotic Mo brought the barnyard to the mini Met Gala.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CskUUKTNB61/

Ajae Richardson nodded to a classic.

The student used the theme of “Prom & Basketball” to celebrate her special day. It was cute and creative.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsehotppgNb/

Mylah Collins put it down in the classroom earning her a trip to Club Collins.

The teen’s mom rewarded her baby’s good grades with by building a full club at their home featuring gold furniture, shrimp cocktail, and ice sculptures. The little scholar and her date got sprayed with the money guns before they left for a night out, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csh5SiKAK01/

DON’T MISS:

The Best Looks From The ‘Baddies West’ Reunion

Prom 2023: Celebrity Kids Slay In Custom Designs At Prom

3 Black Owned Accessory Brands To Take On Your Summer Travels

5 Epic Prom Send-Offs That Look Better Than The Actual Prom was originally published on hellobeautiful.com