Watch: Oprah Winfrey & The New Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ React To The Official Trailer

Oprah Winfrey and some of the cast from the new The Color Purple film watch the trailer together for the first time on social media. Yesterday (May 23), the entire world got a glimpse inside the film, which debuts Christmas Day. Check out the official trailer and watch Oprah and the cast react to the trailer inside.

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in the newest rendition of The Color Purple. This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Joining director Bazawule behind the camera are director of photography Dan Laustsen, production designer Paul Denham Austerberry, and editor Jon Poll. The choreographer is Fatima Robinson and the costumes are designed by Francine Jamison-Tanchuck. The music supervisors are Jordan Carroll and Morgan Rhodes; the music is by Kris Bowers; and the executive music producers are Nick Baxter, Stephen Bray and Blitz Bazawule.

Watch the official trailer below:

In the TikTok posted by Oprah, she I joined by a few members of The Color Purple cast. Henson, Brooks, H.E.R., and Fantasia gather around the original Miss Sophia to get a first look at the trailer. They all are dolled up yet cozy in their white robes to watch the hard work they put in to remake the classic film.

Check out their reaction below:

