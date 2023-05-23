Mike Tyson Claims Jamie Foxx Suffered A Stroke

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

There’s been a ton of speculations when it comes to Jamie Foxx’s health following his hospitalization. It was reported that Jamie was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency and while nothing has been confirmed, Mike Tyson seems to think he knows what happened.

During a recent episode of the PBD podcast, Mike Tyson claimed that the “medical complication” happened while filming his forthcoming Netflix film, Back in Action.

Tyson added that while he doesn’t have all the details, he knows that a stroke sent him to the hospital. “He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him.” “Hey, listen, we can’t anticipate our next breath. We don’t know when we are gonna die. … After we leave, this bad stuff can happen.”

Whatever the complications were, we are sending HUGE prayers out to Jamie Foxx!