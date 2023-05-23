Persia's Picks

Lebron James Considering Retirement After Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs

Published on May 23, 2023

Lebron James Game 1 Finals

Source: (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) / (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After the Lakers lost the 2023 Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nugget, Lebron James is sitting with a lot on his mind! The biggest question is will he return to the court? LeBron James was asked how he would “on a personal level… evaluate the season that he had.”

Lebron responded saying,

“I don’t know, “I love to play the game, I love to compete, I love to be out there for my guys, my teammates. However things took a turn when Lebron said he had a lot to think about when it comes to the game of basketball.

You know, I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference appearance. I’ve done it, a lot, and it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals. But we’ll see. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about. Appreciate it.”

