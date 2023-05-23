Lebron James Considering Retirement After Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After the Lakers lost the 2023 Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nugget, Lebron James is sitting with a lot on his mind! The biggest question is will he return to the court? LeBron James was asked how he would “on a personal level… evaluate the season that he had.”

Lebron responded saying,

“I don’t know, “I love to play the game, I love to compete, I love to be out there for my guys, my teammates. However things took a turn when Lebron said he had a lot to think about when it comes to the game of basketball.

You know, I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference appearance. I’ve done it, a lot, and it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals. But we’ll see. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about. Appreciate it.”