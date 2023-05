Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts for a special town hall event: “ICare LIVE – Hope After The Storm: Healing From Abuse and Violence” – Engaging the faith-based community in the conversation of Domestic Violence.

Guest Speakers include:

Rev. Beverly Reddy

Founder of Ishshah’s Place

Rev. Dr. Sakima Romero-Chandler

Founder of Romero Conway Howard Consulting Group, LLC

Ashley Rivera

MONSE IPV Prevention

Get involved now! Reach out to #teamMONSE https://bit.ly/41CRCcv