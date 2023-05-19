92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Kim is undoubtedly Hip Hop royalty, so of course XXL tapped the Queen to cover their issue celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop.

“Honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, @lilkimthequeenbee discusses her impactful rap career in an exclusive interview for XXL’s Legends cover

Watch the full interview @xxl link in bio

Presented by @levis

Photographer: @ahmedklink

Set Design: Michael Sturgeon,” the magazine wrote via their Instagram page.

Kim has made an undeniable impact in the Hip Hop community from her racy lyrics to iconic fashion moments. In the issue, the femcee discusses the impact she’s made on the culture.

“When I first got into hip-hop, I never knew that it would take me this far. It was something I loved to do, so, I just did it, and here we are,” she tells the publication.

“Everyone calls me an icon, and it’s an honor to me. It makes me smile. It makes me happy to know that people look at me that way because I never really saw that for myself, but it just happened organically, and this is my place in hip-hop,” she continues.

Kim confirms there is a documentary in the works, as well as a book deal. The legendary rapper will tell her story, on her own terms.

Read the full article here.

DON’T MISS…

Lil Kim And Megan Thee Stallion Will Bless The Culture With A Collaboration

6 Times Lil Kim’s Performance Ensembles Stole The Show

Lil Kim Shares Heartfelt Message On Takeoff’s Passing: ‘Migos Is One Of My Top Favorite Groups’

Lil Kim Is Smokin’ Hot On The Cover Of ‘XXL’ Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com