Viola Davis made a fashionable appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival earlier this week where she was spotted rocking a stunning white Valentino gown.
Check out the glamorous look below.
The starlet took to Instagram to show off the look and was sure to give us style goals in the process. “Felt like a Queen with her King! Thank you @maisonvalentino and of course @lorealparis,” Davis captioned the post.Check out the post below.
The Air actress has certainly been showing out on the fashion front lately and absolutely killed this look! From her glowing skin to her stunning hair style to the elegant ensemble and everything in between, Viola Davis exudes radiance and excellence!
Beauties, what do you think about Davis’ latest red carpet look? Did she nail it?
RELATED STORIES:
Viola Davis Responds To Negative Criticism About Her Portrayal Of Michelle Obama
Viola Davis Stuns In Red Gown For The Premiere Of ‘The First Lady’
Viola Davis Stuns In Valentino At The Cannes Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend
-
Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex
-
The Thirst Is Real: Twitter Asking Ice Spice “Where Yo Mom At?” After Photo of Her Momma Goes Viral
-
Finesse 2Tymes Breaks Down His ’90 Days’ Mixtape And Having Zero Regrets
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Nick Cannon Mixes Up Baby Mom’s Gifts on Mother’s Day: ‘I Tried My Best’
-
HBO Starz "Power Book II: Ghost" Final Episodes Leak Online