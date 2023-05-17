Happening Today: Baltimore City Public Schools To Host Fair To Recruit New Educators

Baltimore City Public Schools set to host an educator recruiting fair and interested job seekers are encouraged to attend.
The fair is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Professional Development Center at 2500 E. Northern Parkway.
Qualified applicants can be interviewed and hired on the spot for the following open positions:
- Classroom teachers
- Substitute teachers
- Paraeducators
- School counselors
- Social workers and more
Interested applicants can click here to register.
