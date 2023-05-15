Jamie Foxx & Daughter Corinne Announce New TV Show Following Hospitalization

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Just days after Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine confirmed he was out of the hospital and doing better we now know what’s next! The father/daughter duo is set to co-host the music game show “We Are Family,” on FOX.

The official description states, “Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, ‘We Are Family’ will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on ‘We Are Family’ will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.”

The new series is set to premiere some time in 2024.