Persia's Picks

Jamie Foxx & Daughter Corinne Announce New TV Show Following Hospitalization

Published on May 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Corrine Foxx

Source: Getty / Getty

Just days after Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine confirmed he was out of the hospital and doing better we now know what’s next! The father/daughter duo is set to co-host the music game show “We Are Family,” on FOX.

The official description states, “Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, ‘We Are Family’ will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on ‘We Are Family’ will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.”

The new series is set to premiere some time in 2024.

Corinne Foxx

Source: Instagram Story/ MADAMENOIRE / MADAMENOIRE Screenshot

More from 92 Q
Close