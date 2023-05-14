5 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health This Spring

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

May is a month dedicated to raising awareness about mental health, advocating for its importance and fostering an understanding of the challenges faced by millions of people worldwide.

Mental Health Awareness Month serves as a platform to promote dialogue, dispel stigmas and offer support to individuals grappling with mental health issues. This annual observance provides an opportunity for society to come together, acknowledge the significance of mental well-being and work towards building a more compassionate and inclusive world.

Mental health encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act, shaping our relationships, work, and overall quality of life. These challenges can manifest in various forms, such as anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is important to recognize that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background.

In the Black Community, mental health treatment continues to be an issue of growing concern. Stigma and healthcare bias are some factors that often prevent people in the community from seeking treatment. According to a study conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health in 2020, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental health illness. Fifty-two percent of Whites with a mental health condition received treatment in 2020, compared to 37.1% of Blacks and 35% of Hispanics.

SAMHSA noted that “service cost or lack of insurance coverage was the most frequently cited reason for not using mental health services across all racial/ethnic groups.” Social inequities and healthcare discrimination often prevent people of color from seeking treatment.

Navigating life with a mental health condition can be difficult but there are little things that you can implement into your daily schedule that could help to improve your overall mental health.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, here are five things you can do to keep your mind and body working in tandem this month.

Practice Self-Care and Well-being through motion

During Mental Health Awareness Month, it is crucial to emphasize the significance of self-care and well-being. Prioritizing our mental health is not a selfish act but rather an essential step toward leading a fulfilling life. Engaging in activities that promote well-being, such as exercise, yoga, and meditation, can significantly contribute to our overall mental wellness. Taking care of ourselves empowers us to face life’s challenges more effectively and build resilience.

Connect with Others

Social connections play a crucial role in maintaining mental health. Reach out to loved ones, friends, or support groups to foster meaningful relationships and engage in open conversations. You can invite a friend over to enjoy a night of painting or board games. Are you into cooking? Whip up a meal for your bestie. Sharing your feelings, experiences, and challenges can help reduce stress and provide a sense of belonging. Additionally, consider participating in community events or joining online forums related to mental health to connect with like-minded individuals.

Limit Media Consumption

Constant exposure to negative news or social media can significantly impact mental well-being. Take breaks from excessive media consumption and be mindful of the content you engage with. Instead, focus on positive and uplifting sources of information that inspire and motivate you. Consider setting boundaries for screen time and prioritize activities that promote relaxation and personal growth.

Practice Stress Management Techniques

Stress is a common trigger for mental health challenges. Take proactive steps to manage stress by incorporating stress management techniques into your daily routine. This can include deep breathing exercises like Shambhavi, journaling or engaging in hobbies or activities that you deeply enjoy such as swimming, rock climbing or roller skating.

Seek Professional Help

If you’re experiencing persistent or overwhelming mental health challenges, don’t hesitate to seek professional help. Mental health professionals, such as therapists or counselors, can provide valuable guidance, support, and evidence-based treatments tailored to your specific needs. Reach out to a healthcare provider or local mental health organization to access the appropriate resources and services available to you. There are tons of relatively affordable and free programs for people seeking treatment.

Remember, mental health is a journey and taking proactive steps to protect and nurture it is essential. By prioritizing self-care, building social connections, managing stress and seeking professional help when needed, you can promote your mental well-being and self-care not only during Mental Health Awareness Month but throughout the year.

