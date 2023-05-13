Janelle Monáe Goes Topless For New Album Cover

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Janelle Monáe season and she’s serving body! Her fourth studio album, The Age of Pleasure is set to release on June 9th and she’s absolutley giving us some spicy teases leading up! Janelle released her sensual music video for her new single, “Lipstick Lover“ and she even flashed the crowd at a bar where she was performing. It’s giving I have a bomb body and you gon see this lol! Her album cover is keeping that same energy too, showcasing a topless photo of Janelle underwater! Check out the visuals below,

EXPLICIT CONTENT