Pop Smoke Murderer Confesses To Killing Him

Three years later and an 18-year old has finally confessed to murdering Pop Smoke. In February 2020 it was reported that he was shot during a home invasion at his home in Hollywood Hills and the suspects were at large for months, then in July 2020 five people were eventually taken into custody. Since then there has finally been a confession in Pop Smoke’s murder, a teenager has admitted to killing him and the suspect was 15 years old at the time.

The LA Times reports,

The teen also confessed to other charges related to the robbery. The defendant’s identity has not been disclosed due to being a minor at the time of the crime, and he was charged in juvenile court. He could remain in custody until he turns 25.