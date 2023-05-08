President Joe Biden To Deliver 2023 Commencement Speech At Howard University

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden will serve as the commencement speaker for Howard University’s graduation ceremony next week.

Join Our Text Club! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Howard’s 155th commencement ceremony will take place on campus at 10 am on Saturday, May 13. President Biden will receive the honorary Doctor of Letters. Howard University’s President, Wayne A. I. Frederick, was excited to make this announcement on Saturday, stating:

“It is an honor and privilege to welcome President Biden to deliver the 2023 commencement address and celebrate the graduating Class of 2023,” Dr. Frederick said. “This honorary Doctor of Letters is much deserved for his years of transformational service as U.S. Senator, Vice President, and now as President of the United States. We are excited to receive the President as this year’s distinguished guest and recognize him for his relentless work uplifting our communities that have been historically left behind. I look forward to honoring President Biden, our honorary degree recipients, and graduating seniors at the Commencement Convocation.”

Howard University has had many notable figures hold this honor of giving their commencement speech including the late great Chadwick Boseman. Biden will become the 7th sitting U.S. president to deliver the keynote address. President Biden recently announced that he will be running for re-election in 2024.

Click here for more information and details on Howard University’s 2023 Commencement

READ MORE:

Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s 2018 Commencement

VP Harris Gives Howard University’s Basketball Team Motivational Speech After NCAA Tournament Loss

Howard University Swim Team Will Make History During Hall of Fame Weekend

Top 10 HBCU Commencement Speakers for Class of 2022

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

President Joe Biden To Deliver 2023 Commencement Speech At Howard University was originally published on mymajicdc.com