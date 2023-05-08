Tiger Woods Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Tiger Woods public split with ex Erica Herman is getting messier by the second. Not only is his ex suing him for $30 million, for reportedly kicking her out of their home but now she’s accusing him of sexual harassment. Erica Herman documented new allegations in court documents claiming Tiger Woods initially sexually harassed her shortly after she began working for his Florida restaurant and then it got worst from there. In documents she claims in 2014 he “forced her to sign an NDA … or else be fired from her job.”
TMZ reports,
Herman then claimed in the docs Woods sexually harassed her again in 2022.
She alleged that because their sexual relationship had ended, he kicked her out of their home — which she claims is clear sexual harassment.
Woods has yet to address the new, specific sexual harassment claims — though he adamantly denied any sexual misconduct with Herman in court documents that were filed in March. In part of his denial, Woods called Herman “a jilted ex-girlfriend.”
