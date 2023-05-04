Brent Faiyaz Inks $50 Million Deal With UnitedMasters

After netting a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 with his first album, Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz solidified his standing as a critical cog in the R&B circuit, so much so that a year later, he and UnitedMasters agreed on an unprecedented partnership to form a new creative agency as a hub for his upcoming endeavors.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
A source close to the situation tells Billboard that the deal is rumored to be valued at close to $50 million.
“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” UnitedMasters founder Steve Stoute tells Billboard. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”
Along with his new partnership, Brent Faiyaz will embark on a world tour later this summer. Titled F–k the World, It’s a Wasteland, the multidate trek will arrive in major markets, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Berlin, Paris and Milan. Tickets will be available for the general public on May 5.
READ MORE:
- May the Fourth Be With You: The Most Star Wars Obsessed States
- Sister, Sister: Chlöe Bailey Passes The Mic To Her Sister Halle Bailey At The Last In Pieces Tour Stop
- Rising Rap Star Lady London Talks Switching Up Her Look And Summer Must-Haves, Including Her Favorite Cocktail
- Roddy Ricch Being Accused Of Being Addicted To Lean
- ‘Power Book II’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo Opens Up About Punching Monet: ‘For Diana, It Was Rewarding’
- Kim Kardashian Blasted For Leaving North West Outside Met Gala (Video)
- Yung Miami And Diddy Linked With Dapper Dan While Visiting Harlem
- Watch: HBO’s Three-Part Docuseries ‘Angel City’ Follows The Story Of The Football Club’s First Season
- Chanel Iman And Boyfriend Davon Godchaux Are Expecting Their First Child Together
- Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Chose A White Sperm Donor, And Here’s Why
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Brent Faiyaz Inks $50 Million Deal With UnitedMasters was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
-
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress
-
Pusha T’s Wife, Virginia Williams, Reveals She Felt Like An ‘Oddball’ Compared To Other Rappers’ Wives
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos