Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized ‘Pray for Jamie’

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized due to a medical emergency he suffered three weeks ago. While there hasn’t been any clear details on his current medical standing, his friends are urging fans to pray for him. Jamie’s daughter reported the news on April 12th and their were rumors he was getting better, however it seems like his health may not be improving. He was set to currently be working on his game show on FOX which he and his daughter have run teamed up for together, however sources say he will not be on this season and of course his daughter is by his side.

TMZ reports,

Sources with direct knowledge tell us … Jamie will not be on this season of “Beat Shazam.” We’re told filming starts today, with a new host. We’re also told Corinne, who DJs on the show, will not be on as well — she’s been a fixture at the hospital in Atlanta by her dad’s side.

Sending huge prayers out to Jamie Foxx & his family!