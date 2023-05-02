Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest IG Post Leaves Us Speechless

Megan Thee Stallion does not miss! The beauty has just sent us into a frenzy yet again after dropping another photo dump showing off her incredible fashion sense and natural beauty and we’re speechless.

Taking to the platform earlier today, the rap star shared photos of herself as she donned an array of fashionable looks that were everything. Each look once again showed off her new honey blonde colored locs and gorgeous face as she posed for selfies and mirror pics that sent us into a frenzy.

For this post, she wore her hair in its naturally curly state as the tight coils framed her stunning face, which as usual, was beat to perfection with a nude lip and mink eyelashes. In one look, she donned an all black ensemble that showed off her tight abs. In another, she rocked a multi colored maxi dress that’s perfect for spring. In others, she showed off her incredible fashion sense in a mirror selfie while out shopping and in others, she gave us a close up look at her natural beauty. In every photo, Meg’s glow was on full display as she looked like she was having the time of her life in each post.

The beauty shared the stunning photo dump with her 30 million Instagram followers and simply captioned the stunning photo set with a camera emoji to highlight moments from her life lately.

Check out the jaw-dropping post below.

We’re just loving this glow on Megan!

