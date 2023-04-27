Persia's Picks

Ne-Yo Says He’s Down To Start Dating His Fans

Published on April 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Ne-Yo At Interludes LIVE

Source: Interactive One / Interactive One

Neyo hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to relationships but it looks like he is now open to switching things up. Neyo recently had a very public divorce with his ex wife Crystal Renay and now he says he’s enjoying that single life, “moving around,” and not exclusive to one person currently. So does the next person need to be famous or can she have a regular 9-5? Well during a recent interview with TMZ he was asked if he would he date a fan and he said “Yeah, man, that part don’t matter to me, fame don’t matter.” Ne-Yo added,

“I don’t even trip off things like that.” Not only that he also shared that most celebrities are “weirdos” (who would’ve guessed?). “We’re weirdos, so I like normal people,” the singer said. “I normally just go for regular people,”

Well it looks like Ne-Yo’s DM’s is open to everyone so slide on in!

 

 

NeYo

Source: NeYo / NeYo

More from 92 Q
Close