Ne-Yo Says He’s Down To Start Dating His Fans

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Neyo hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to relationships but it looks like he is now open to switching things up. Neyo recently had a very public divorce with his ex wife Crystal Renay and now he says he’s enjoying that single life, “moving around,” and not exclusive to one person currently. So does the next person need to be famous or can she have a regular 9-5? Well during a recent interview with TMZ he was asked if he would he date a fan and he said “Yeah, man, that part don’t matter to me, fame don’t matter.” Ne-Yo added,

“I don’t even trip off things like that.” Not only that he also shared that most celebrities are “weirdos” (who would’ve guessed?). “We’re weirdos, so I like normal people,” the singer said. “I normally just go for regular people,”

Well it looks like Ne-Yo’s DM’s is open to everyone so slide on in!