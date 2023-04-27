Legendary Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead At 79

Wow! One of the most legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79. Jerry has absolutely been one of the most influential host on the television having us all chanting “Jerry Jerry Jerry”.

TMZ reports,

A family spokesperson says Jerry was battling a “brief illness.” Our sources tell us it was cancer, and he was diagnosed a few months ago, and this week he took a turn for the worse.

The spokesperson says he died Thursday morning, peacefully at his home in the Chicago area.

Sending love and prayers out to Jerry Springer and his family! In the mean time let’s go down memory lane,