Grab your glasses Saucy Santana came to the Lemonade and spilled a cup full! The social media socialite talked about his budding music career and new music is on the way. Saucy talked about why he’s always involved in the rap girl beef and how he stays out the middle of his friends in the industry. Santana also spilled on his popular saying “Caresha Please,” and if he got a cut from the popular podcast on Revolt! Does he think Caresha should change the way she talks?…Get the full Lemonade in the interview. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
Saucy Santana Shares Why He Turned Down Co-Hosting “Caresha Please” was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
‘Lamar’ Trends on Twitter Following Historic Jalen Hurts Deal
-
Yung Miami Opens Up About Wanting To Change The Way She Talks: "They Take It As Being Illiterate"
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications