Persia's Picks

President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid

Published on April 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B Joe Biden ELLE Magazine

Source: ELLE Magazine / ELLE

Well it’s official President Joe Biden has formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024! Of course Biden is keeping the same vibes with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate. The President is asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and extend the run. Biden made the announcement on social media Within this video and explained his vision for America, while also taking aim at “MAGA Extremists”. Check out the reelection bid below,

 

More from 92 Q
Close