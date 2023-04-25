President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid

Well it’s official President Joe Biden has formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024! Of course Biden is keeping the same vibes with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate. The President is asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and extend the run. Biden made the announcement on social media Within this video and explained his vision for America, while also taking aim at “MAGA Extremists”. Check out the reelection bid below,
