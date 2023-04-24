Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

Maryland officially has two new millionaires after recent Lottery wins.
Officials on Monday announced that a person in Owings Mills claimed a scratch-off prize on April 17th for a million dollar prize.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, another player in Silver Spring, who purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket on April 17th, has yet to claim their ticket.
If you played recently and reside in Silver Spring check your tickets! You may be a millionaire.
People across Maryland won over $30.2 million during the week ending April 23rd.
Maybe it’s time to start playing the lottery?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
‘Lamar’ Trends on Twitter Following Historic Jalen Hurts Deal
-
Yung Miami Opens Up About Wanting To Change The Way She Talks: "They Take It As Being Illiterate"
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby