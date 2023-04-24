Local

Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

Published on April 24, 2023

maryland lottery logo

Source: maryland lottery / maryland lottery

Maryland officially has two new millionaires after recent Lottery wins.

Officials on Monday announced that a person in Owings Mills claimed a scratch-off prize on April 17th for a million dollar prize.

Additionally, another player in Silver Spring, who purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket on April 17th, has yet to claim their ticket.

If you played recently and reside in Silver Spring check your tickets! You may be a millionaire.

People across Maryland won over $30.2 million during the week ending April 23rd.

Maybe it’s time to start playing the lottery?

