Young & The Restless star Eric Braeden best known for his role as Victor Newman announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is now undergoing treatment on his Facebook page.
In his video, Braeden stated, “I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this,”. He goes on to share that after recovering from knee replacement, doctors treated him for prostate issues that lead to a biopsy and UroLift surgery to relieve pressure from the urethra.
RELATED STORY: Sonya Eddy of ‘General Hospital’ dies at 55
RELATED STORY: ‘Days of Our Lives’ going off the air
The medical team at Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA successfully removed the cancer found during the UroLift. Braeden is receiving immunotherapy and at the time of his video, had undergone two of his six planned treatments.
See Braeden’s message below:
While undergoing treatment Braeden, will continue to work. Braeden has starred as Victor Newman for 43 years. “The Young and the Restless” has aired on CBS as a daytime soap opera and is now in its 50th season.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
- Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Says New Video And A Key Witness Will Clear Actor Of Assault Charges
- Black Joy Stories + Exclusive Interview with Comedian Godfrey | The Amanda Seales Show
- Black Trans Woman And Sundance Film Star Koko Da Doll Fatally Shot At Age 35
- Baltimore County Police To Give Away Steering Wheel Locks To Hyundai Owners Amid Rising Thefts
- Baltimore County Public Schools Recommends Closing Golden Ring Middle School
- Hopelessness Is A Key Reason Some Black Young Adults Consider Suicide, Study Finds
- Teens Of Color Turn To Social Media To Fight For A More Just World
- U.S. Facebook Users Can Claim For $725M Settlement
- Happy 4/20: Recreational Marijuana Use Will Soon Be Legal In Maryland
Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
‘Lamar’ Trends on Twitter Following Historic Jalen Hurts Deal
-
Yung Miami Opens Up About Wanting To Change The Way She Talks: "They Take It As Being Illiterate"
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
-
Azriel Clary's Sister, A'iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To "Entice" R. Kelly