Not too long ago, Suge Knight revealed that he was in the process of developing a series based on his life, and now he’s saying that it will in fact depict just how violent his days at Death Row Records were.
TMZ is reporting that not only will the series feature just how wild the environment was at Death Row when Suge, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were establishing themselves in the rap game, but Suge plans on providing voiceover work for the series even though he’s locked up behind bars.
From TMZ:
Yeah, we all heard the rumors and saw some of these scenes play out in previous films such as Straight Outta Compton and All Eyez On Me. That’s the kind of energy that Suge says he purposely brought to the office.
The post Suge Knight Says Death Row Series Will Show How Violent The Workplace Was appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Suge Knight Says Death Row Series Will Show How Violent The Workplace Was was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
‘Lamar’ Trends on Twitter Following Historic Jalen Hurts Deal
-
Yung Miami Opens Up About Wanting To Change The Way She Talks: "They Take It As Being Illiterate"
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby