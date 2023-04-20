The voice, the legend, and American Idol winner season 3, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor just announced via her Instagram account that she is now a Marauder and has enrolled in classes at Central State University!
In her post, she said “PSA: I AM OFFICIALLY ENROLLED AS A STUDENT @centralstate87!!! I want to thank everyone who was apart of making this happen for me and working with my busy schedule.”
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Fantasia has been very open about her journey through life since being thrown into the spotlight. She has shared that she dropped out of high school while growing up in North Carolina and has since got her GED. Fantasia became an honorary member of the historically back sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho in 2022.
Central State University is a Historically Black University in Wilberforce, Ohio and was founded in 1890. We can’t wait to see Fantasia strolling with her sorors on campus this fall!
Congrats Fantasia! You are inspiring to us all!
- Fantasia, H.E.R., Taraji P Henson Star In ‘The Color Purple’ Re-make
- Belly Full Of Blessed Baby: Fantasia & Her Hubby Reveal The Gender Of Third Child
- Quarantine Haircuts: Fantasia and Her Son’s Matching Fades Are The Cutest!
- Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy Will Not Be Released
- Get Ready! Fantasia Dropping A Christmas Album
- Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate For Seven Months
- Details Surface About Fantasia 2nd Degree Burns
- Prayers Up: Fantasia Hospitalized After Suffering Second-Degree Burns
- Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To Promote Cancelled Concert
- Fantasia Admits Marrying Husband Three Weeks After Meeting Him
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
‘Lamar’ Trends on Twitter Following Historic Jalen Hurts Deal
-
Yung Miami Opens Up About Wanting To Change The Way She Talks: "They Take It As Being Illiterate"
-
The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications