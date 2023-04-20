Jonathan Majors Faces More Abuse Allegations From Other Women

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following actor Jonathan Majors being accused of abuse by his now ex girlfriend he is facing more abuse allegations from other women. New sources say the alleged victims are coming forward and cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. However despite these new claims,

TMZ reports,

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry says “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

This all stems after Majors was arrested last month in New York City for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after allegedly slapping his girlfriend in the back of a taxi cab.