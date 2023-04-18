Damar Hamlin Fully Cleared To Play Football Again

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following the heart breaking sight of NFL baller Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the filed in January, he’s now been cleared to play again! Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday that all three specialists evaluating Damar Hamlin have cleared him to resume football activities.

“They’re all in agreement – it’s not two to one or three to one or anything like that – they’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else that was coming back from an injury,”

“He’s fully cleared. He’s here. And he is of the mindset – he’s in a great headspace – to come back and make his return.”