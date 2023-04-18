Persia's Picks

Congressman Introduces New Vaccine Bill Named After Nicki Minaj

Published on April 18, 2023

Nicki Minaj

Source: Rancel Lopez / MIA

Nicki Minaj’s name has been in many rooms but this one may be a new one! New York congressman George Santos has reportedly introduced a new bill called “The Minaj Act,” named after Nicki Minaj. The purpose of The Minaj Act is to establish “a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence.”

This new reported act come a  year and a half ago Nicki Minaj expressed her disapproval of the COVID-19 vaccine,

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated, it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grip your head & face. Not that loose one,”

Nicki Minaj

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

