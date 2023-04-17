92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Something In The Water is offering an all-new experience for 2023 attendees.

For the first time ever, Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival will host the RnB Block Party experience on April 28-30 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The guest DJ lineup includes International DJ Mad Skillz, DJ Bee, DJ Lonnie B, DJ Greyl D, Izzy the DJ, DJ SK and many others.

“We’re excited to partner with Pharrell and bring the RnB Block Party experience to Something In The Water,” says RnB Block Party co-founder Nathanial “Famlay” Johnson. “Hampton Roads is my home, our home, and we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for R&B fans of all ages in Virginia Beach.”

The RnB Block Party connects music, culture, and community through an intergenerational entertainment experience. With the music at the forefront, the RnB Block Party is a unified cultural expression of positivity, love and legacy.

“Love is at the center of everything we do, and we want people to know it’s cool to love, dance, reminisce and bond with others through music. The experience is like a big family reunion or HBCU homecoming, where you’re just happy to be in the presence of good vibes and good people,” says Antonio Dowe, Co-Founder of RnB Block Party.

The RnB Block Party–which features only DJs playing R&B music exclusively–was created for a community of people to celebrate, honor, and enjoy the contributions that R&B music has had on the entire world.

The RnB Block Party is a FREE experience during Something In The Water and will take place daily from 4pm-9pm on the 31st Street Stage at Neptune Park. VIP Tickets will be available for purchase starting on April 26.

Visit thernbblockparty.com for more information.

Pharrell’s ‘Something In The Water’ Festival Announces Its First Ever RnB Block Party was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com