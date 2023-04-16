92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram earlier today showing off her latest hairstyle and it’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper shared an IG video of herself showing off her latest rainbow colored hair for the annual Coachella music festival in Palm Springs, California. The platinum blonde, pink, green and blue hair looked stunning on her as she modeled the waist length, sparkling hair while rocking an all black look. Of course her long nails were on full display as well and matched her multi colored locs with red polish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrG4vUgASXE/

This isn’t the first time the beauty has given us hair envy with a new, rainbow colored hairstyle. A few months ago, the rapper took to Instagram to share a close up photo of herself with a fresh hairstyle on full display and her look was everything! For this look, he “My Type” rapper donned a fresh beat on her face and a glossy lip along with blinged out, dangling earrings and a white t-shirt to compliment the look. Check it out below.

If there’s one thing we love about Saweetie it’s that she’s always going to give us hair envy no matter what look she rocks! Beauties, what do you think about the star’s latest style? Which look is your favorite?

Saweetie Debuts Her New Rainbow Hair On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com