Morgan State Demolishes Racist “Spite Wall” Near School’s Entrance

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University has taken a huge step and erasing racism near it’s campus! MSU has officially demolished a segregation wall built by white residents along Hillen Rd to spite the students In the 1930s. The wall was in direct response to the growing number of Morgan State students as the institution went from private to public in 1939. Students were reportedly prohibited from walking across the street into the white neighborhood or shopping center. Since then the “spite wall” has been a constant reminder of rejection because of their skin color.

This was a very important step and needed step into the right direction! As a MSU grad I am personally so excited and beyond proud of my HBCU -Persia .