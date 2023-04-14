You may remember Frenchie Davis from her days on American Idol and The Voice. However, this powerhouse vocalist has moved on from reality TV to become a major star on and off Broadway, appearing in Rent, Dreamgirls, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and more!
Now, she’s bringing the vocals and some powerful emotions to NC Theatre’s upcoming production of The Color Purple, playing the iconic role of Sofia. In this exclusive interview with our own Karen Clark, Davis talks about taking on this role and what it means to play a woman with no shame in who she is!
Check out the full interview with Frenchie Davis above, and check her out in NC Theatre’s The Color Purple, running April 22-30 at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater! Tickets can be purchased at nctheatre.com!
Frenchie Davis Brings Broadway To Raleigh With NC Theatre’s “The Color Purple” was originally published on foxync.com
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Azriel Clary's Sister, A'iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To "Entice" R. Kelly