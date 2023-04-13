Three Anne Arundel County Schools Shelter In Place After Deadly Shooting

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Three Anne Arundel Schools were forced to shelter in place Thursday around 1:00 pm. Police responded to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road and Pheobe Road in Glen Burnie where a deadly shooting occurred, which caused the lock down. The schools in the area affected were Old Mill Complex, Rippling Woods ES, and Ruth Parker Eason School. Since the announcement AACPS did update their FB page saying the shelter-in-place order has since been lifted, and schools have resumed normal activities.