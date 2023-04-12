Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx brought some sad news to the internet. The world-renowned, Jamie Foxx is currently in the hospital due to medical complications.
Corrinne typed up a letter on IG saying, “We wanted to share that, my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.
We are keeping Jamie Foxx in our prayers and wish for a speedy recovery.
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Daughter Is Grown & Got Her OWN! Meet Corinne Foxx [Photos]
RELATED: Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical Series ‘Tyson’
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom On Netflix
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications was originally published on majicatl.com
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy
-
Baltimore Native Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up
-
11 Soul Food Restaurants In Baltimore That'll Satisfy Your Tastebuds