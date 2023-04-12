Omarion Set to Star in Dramedy Slightly Based on His Life

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Omarion is returning to the screen in a new scripted tv series, but this time it’s kind of personal.

The former B2K member is on a quest create his own show, and streaming service ALLBLK wants to help him express his creativity. The upcoming show is titled Involved and it follows the adult life of a former boyband superstar. The main character “OB Sharp” is on the verge of another worldwide tour, but his true focus is on his real-life problems outside of the music. “OB” wants to leave the group and pour his efforts in raising a child with his baby’s mother.

Hence…the INVOLVEment…

The official show description carries the concept even further.

“Involved follows OB Sharp who has been a boyband superstar since childhood. Now on the verge of a worldwide tour, he secretly wants to leave the group to be a more present dad and have a better co-parenting relationship with his child’s mother, who lives in his guesthouse with her new boyfriend. The only person who has always understood him and his lifestyle is his best friend, Maya, who is openly Bi. They’ve always had an intimate connection without being physical; however, all that changes when they meet Edy, an eclectic flower shop owner with a free spirit and fluid lifestyle. Suddenly, OB’s “love life” gets an extreme makeover, and together, they discover their new normal as a throuple. Faced with a multitude of changes in a short timeframe, OB Sharp is adjusting to new normals within himself, relationship and family dynamics and new business ventures.”

What makes this show interesting is the parallels that could be drawn between Omarion’s life and OB Sharp’s life.

Who will play OB’s lovers? Will there be an Apryl Jones look alike?

Well, the open casting call for the leading lady at the American Black Film Festival’s “Shoot Your Shot” event could provide us some answers. The 5 best woman for the role of Shayla Williams will duke it out live, as actor Lance Gross is set to be the event’s celebrity reader.

In the press release Omarion believes the show can create an impact.

“Just like multi hyphenated entertainers Jamie Foxx, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith who all have influenced and inspired me and a whole culture, Involved is intended to inspire, shift and impact the culture of American society’s thinking and understanding of special family dynamics. There is no better way for us to learn about and observe these cultural diversities than through the medium of entertainment. I’m not only excited to be in such good company, I’m jubilant to be back on your TV screen!…Involved is a big vibe. Get ready.”

The upcoming dramedy from ALLBLK is still in development, so things could change at any moment.

