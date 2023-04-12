Cardi B Says World Is “Full Of Predators” After Dalai Lama Clip Surfaces

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is never shy about expressing her opinion. She recently stated the obvious after a very suspect clip of the Dalai Lama surfaced online.

As spotted on TMZ, the Bronx, New York native felt a serious way about a video showing the spiritual leader of Tibet asking a young boy to suck his tongue. While the moment originally took place back in February, footage of the very inappropriate video resurfaced this week. As expected, folks online were shocked and disgusted that a man of such power would openly engage with an underaged child in such an inappropriate manner. Included in this group was the “Up” rapper who took to social media to voice her concerns while not directly mentioning the holy man.

“This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent,” she wrote. “The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

Naturally, her tweet quickly went viral. And while she received overwhelming support for speaking out, there were plenty of people that accused her of engaging in predatory tactics back in her stripper days. A couple of years back on Instagram Live Cardi admitted that as a dancer she often would go back with men, drug and rob them. Some folks were quick to call her a hypocrite. Cardi, however, continued to defend her original stance. “How are y’all bringing up a situation from my past when GROWN A-S DRUNK MEN were trying to take advantage of me and finesse me out of body because I said protect ya kids from predators?” Cardi B asked.

The Dalai Lama’s office has since apologized for his behavior saying he often “teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras.” You can see Cardi B respond to the criticism below.

The post Cardi B Says World Is “Full Of Predators” After Dalai Lama Clip Surfaces appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Cardi B Says World Is “Full Of Predators” After Dalai Lama Clip Surfaces was originally published on hiphopwired.com