Stephen A. Smith Capes For Donald Trump, Says He Wouldn’t Vote For Him

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most notable sports pundits in modern times, but he largely isn’t thought of as someone who offers opinions on politicians. However, the veteran ESPN host made a statement that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is racist but says he’d stop short of voting for him should he become a presidential candidate again.

Stephen A. Smith recently appeared at the Semafor Media Summit Monday (April 10), and spoke about a variety of topics during the chat. Smith shared that he and Trump used to have a friendship that involved the pair talking about sports before the business mogul’s presidency. However, Smith says that while he no longer speaks with Trump, he doesn’t believe his old associate has racist tendencies.

“I think he’s changed, but I will tell you this: I think when people call him racist and stuff like that, I’ve never thought of Trump that way. He’s not against black people, he’s against all things not named Trump,” Smith said.

Smith went on to add that while he shares conservative political views and isn’t above voting for a Republican Party candidate, he would withhold his vote from Trump.

