Ravens Set To Introduce New Addition Odell Beckham Jr. On Thursday

OBJ is about to officially hit the city as a Baltimore Raven! After announcing Odell Beckham Jr, was signed on as the newest addition to the team on a $13 million deal guaranteed we’ll now get a visual introduction to the WR. The Baltimore Ravens will introduce newest signing Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday at the facility in Owings Mills. OBJ will be joined at 1 p.m. Thursday by GM Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh to hold a press conference. While many fans first question may be will he play alongside Lamar Jackson, that seems to still be up in the air.