Ravens Set To Introduce New Addition Odell Beckham Jr. On Thursday

OBJ is about to officially hit the city as a Baltimore Raven! After announcing Odell Beckham Jr, was signed on as the newest addition to the team on a $13 million deal guaranteed we’ll now get a visual introduction to the WR. The Baltimore Ravens will introduce newest signing Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday at the facility in Owings Mills. OBJ will be joined at 1 p.m. Thursday by GM Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh to hold a press conference. While many fans first question may be will he play alongside Lamar Jackson, that seems to still be up in the air.
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy
-
Baltimore Native Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up
-
11 Soul Food Restaurants In Baltimore That'll Satisfy Your Tastebuds