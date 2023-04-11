92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon never met ovaries he didn’t like. The father of 12 has been a hot topic in the world of reproduction, and he continued the conversation during a taping of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

During a candid conversation Stern asks the actor if he’s done having children.

“Every time I answer this question – I can never answer it correctly because I don’t know,” Nick admitted with a laugh. “I’m happy currently with the [children] that I got,” he continued, adding that if he were to have another kid the mother would have to be some kind of woman. “She’d have to be cold. She’d have to be amazing.”

Stern asked if Taylor Swift could be his caliber of woman.

“Absolutely, I’m in — let’s go … That’s the one!” Nick laughed before giving Swift her flowers for her songwriting talents and vulnerability in her music. “Me and Taylor’s numbers are very similar when we’re talking about being in these streets. So, I think she would relate to me very well,” Cannon concluded. “We probably would really understand each other.”

Co-host Robin Quivers pointing out that Taylor is currently single. “She’s free and single,” Robin said.

“My Spidey-Sense is tingling,” Nick laughed. “I think that would be amazing.”

Now before you get your panties in a bunch, Cannon was joking. People aren’t too fond of the entrepreneur dropping his seeds all over the place, and there’s no telling if he plans to stop. Somebody warn Taylor Swift!

Say What? Nick Cannon Jokes He’d Have Baby Number 13 With Taylor Swift was originally published on hellobeautiful.com