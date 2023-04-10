Doja Cat Is Ditching The Pop Genre To Make A Rap Record

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Last summer Remy Ma made some headlines when she stated that pop star, Doja Cat was not actually a rapper, and now it seems like Doja is ready to prove her wrong. Doja’s ditching the pop sound for a more Hip-Hop based project.

According to TMZ, the “Get Into It,” artist is officially ditching the Pop genre to focus on her rapping skills on her next album. Taking to Twitter to announce her move, Doja started things off by simply stating “no more pop.”

Looking like a female version of the Joker in her profile pic, it’s pretty hard to take her seriously. But Doja further expounded in a follow-up tweet. She admits her prior raps were soft but says she’s ready to show and prove she’s got bars in her upcoming project.

Aight, good luck with that, Doja.

While she’s dropped a few rap verses on her records before, no one’s ever looked at her as an actual rapper, even though she does have a decent flow when she spits her bars. Now that she’s actually motivated to sound like a true rap artist, it will be interesting to see what she can conjure up in the booth and whether or not her Pop fans embrace it and continue to support.

From TMZ:

It’s interesting that she wants to delve into straight up rap considering how much success she’s had in her current lane. Doja has trotted out a number of singles that all charted well, including “Say So,” “Kiss Me More,” “You Right,” “Woman” and “Best Friend,” among others.

That last one leans more rap, but her pop indulgences have proved to be money-makers … and award contenders too. She’s already won a Grammy, and has racked up tons of other accolades for her pop-centric records. The fact she wants to get away from that is … risky.Doja Cat is willing to risk her Pop bag just to prove a point in 2023. We lowkey respect that. Doesn’t mean we’ll be buying her rap record though. Just sayin’.What do y’all think of Doja Cat throwing her hat in the rap ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

