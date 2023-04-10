Oh Baby!

Congrats are definitely in order for actress Keisha Knight Pulliam and her husband Brad James. Over the weekend, Keisha revealed that their second child, a boy, has arrived.

RELATED: Halle Berry Bares All In Latest Instagram Photo: ‘I Do What I Wanna Do’

RELATED: Blac Chyna Shares Inspirational IG Post On Easter Sunday

What makes the baby news extra special is that Keisha made the announcement on April 9th, which happens to be her birthday.

“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… ,” Pulliam wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the birthday wishes!! ”

The happy pappy can be seen overjoyed in the online clip.

“This is how grown people play doctor,” Bread joked as he lovingly asked his wife about her diet.

The short online video concludes with a photo of the pair at home with their newborn baby boy wrapped in a blanket and Pulliam’s 6-year-old daughter Ella . Brad and Keisha were married in 2022 and shared news of their pregnancy on a December episode of The Tamron Hall Show that same year.

Congrats! Keisha Knight Pulliam Announces Her Baby Boy Is Here! was originally published on theboxhouston.com