Lamar Jackson & Odell Beckham Jr. FaceTime After Ravens Signing Announcement

It looks like two of the best are on the same page of building even more greatness! Just a few hours after Odell Beckham Jr announced that he’s joining the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call between the two ballers. Beckham responded to the post with, “SHEEEEESH”. While we haven’t heard an update on if Lamar will stay with the Ravens or not, this is a good sign that he will! Odell has been very vocal about his support for Lamar & there’s reports the two have even had multiple conversations about teaming up for a super bowl win.
