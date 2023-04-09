92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Halle Berry is going to do, it’s break the Internet and on Saturday, April 8, she did just that.

Over the weekend, the Oscar Award-winning actress had us speechless when she shared a stunning photo of herself as she bared it all to Instagram. In the pic, the beauty looked carefree with her hair tossed about as she drank a glass of wine on her balcony. “I do what I wanna do. Happy Saturday,” the 56-year-old actress captioned the breathtaking photo.

Check it out below.

Many of Berry’s celebrity friends flooded her comments section immediately after the photo hit the Internet, including Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe, who both shared clapping hand emojis underneath the fire picture. Songstress Kelly Rowland also commented “YES!!!!” while others simply posted fire emojis to show their stamps of approval.

But this isn’t the first time the Brusied actress has bared it all on IG. Earlier this year, Halle uploaded a series of pictures of herself as she posed for a few mirror pictures fresh out of the shower. In this photo set, Halle showed off her fresh face, curly hair and glowing skin.

“Hump day self love,” she simply captioned that post. Check it out below.

We love that Halle Berry exudes self-love.

Don’t miss…

5 Iconic Halle Berry Moments In Honor Of Her 55th Birthday!

Halle Berry To Receive People’s Icon Award At 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Halle Berry Bares All In Latest IG Photo: ‘I Do What I Wanna Do’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com