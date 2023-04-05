You may have heard of the popular candy brand that usually pops up around this Easter holiday time, Peeps. Well, the brand is under fire after many have stated that the ingredients they use in their candy contain cancer-causing carcinogens. The specific ingredient is the artificial coloring Red Dye No. 3. Children all around the world enjoy this soft marshmallow-like candy and we’re hoping that this year, we have very little, to no one consuming it.
The Senior Staff scientist for Consumer Reports, Michael Hansen, stated, “Parents should know that the purple and pink colored Peeps they may be putting in their kids’ Easter basket are made with an ingredient that is a known carcinogen”. Peeps and the entire candy manufacturer, Just Born Quality Confections of Bethlehem, PA have been accused of having this carcinogen in not just the Peeps brand, but in the majority of its candies.
There is a petition with 35,000 signatures asking the FDA to ban Red Dye No.3. It was banned in the 90s in hair products but is still legal to use in food.
- St. Jude: Give To Get Your Shirt
- Blac Chyna Lands Leading Role in ‘B.A.P.S’ Stage Play
- Tia Mowry & Her Daughter Cairo Dance It Out In ‘Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes’ Inspired Viral Video
- Meek Mill Responds to Donald Trump Using Same Lawyer as Him
- Lil Wayne Confirms Upcoming Collaboration with LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson
- Howard University Names Stacey Abrams As Chair For Race And Black Politics
- Candy Brand ‘Peeps’ Faces Cancer Backlash
- Downtown Baltimore Association Hosting “Spring Break Skate” Pop-Up
- Here’s How You Can Bring A Friend For Free On Southwest Airlines
- Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco
- Monica Stepped Out In A Sparkly Celine Ensemble While Attending The Xscape Concert
Candy Brand ‘Peeps’ Faces Cancer Backlash was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
"I'm In Mourning": Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson's Trade Request
-
Win FREE Drake Tix + $250 CASH! [Details Here]
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy