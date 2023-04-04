Tanner Cook is a 21-year-old YouTuber who was shot while playing a prank in a mall in Virginia. He releases YouTube videos via the channel “Classified Goons”. He stated that he was just playing a prank a “practical joke” and the guy shot him. This may be an example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes, unfortunately. Tanner survived the gunshot wound and spoke to the news to detail what happened.
The suspect, Alan W. Colie, 31, has been facing felony charges since the incident. These charges include aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm within a building, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The two did not know each other pryer to the shooting.
- St. Jude: Give To Get Your Shirt
- Downtown Baltimore Association Hosting “Spring Break Skate” Pop-Up
- Here’s How You Can Bring A Friend For Free On Southwest Airlines
- Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco
- Monica Stepped Out In A Sparkly Celine Ensemble While Attending The Xscape Concert
- Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest IG Photo Dump Has Us Swooning
- 10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
- Amanda Seales Show Donald “New Pac” Trump Has Been Arrested What’s Next? | EPISODE 84
- 21 Year Old YouTuber Shot During YouTube Prank
- ‘The Demands Of Justice’: New Book Tells Stories Of Enslaved Black Women Charged With Crimes
- It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
21 Year Old YouTuber Shot During YouTube Prank was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
"I'm In Mourning": Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson's Trade Request
-
Win FREE Drake Tix + $250 CASH! [Details Here]
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy