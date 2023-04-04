92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

On January 7th, a 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School.

That teacher’s name is Abigail Zwerner and she suffered “life-threatening” injuries and was placed in critical condition following the attack.

On Monday (April 3), Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit, alleging school administrators shrugged off multiple warnings from staff and students who believed the boy had a gun and posed an imminent threat on the day of the shooting, and did so knowing the child “had a history of random violence.”

Lawyers for Zwerner said Monday on NBC’s “TODAY” show that the school leadership knew of at least three separate warnings that the boy was believed to have a gun and some other students reported seeing it.

Teacher Who Was Shot by 6-Year-Old Files $40M Lawsuit was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com