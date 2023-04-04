On January 7th, a 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School.
That teacher’s name is Abigail Zwerner and she suffered “life-threatening” injuries and was placed in critical condition following the attack.
On Monday (April 3), Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit, alleging school administrators shrugged off multiple warnings from staff and students who believed the boy had a gun and posed an imminent threat on the day of the shooting, and did so knowing the child “had a history of random violence.”
Lawyers for Zwerner said Monday on NBC’s “TODAY” show that the school leadership knew of at least three separate warnings that the boy was believed to have a gun and some other students reported seeing it.
Teacher Who Was Shot by 6-Year-Old Files $40M Lawsuit was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
"I'm In Mourning": Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson's Trade Request
-
Win FREE Drake Tix + $250 CASH! [Details Here]
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy