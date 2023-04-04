Donald Trump Arrested & In Police Custody Ahead Of Arraignment

Donald Trump has officially made it to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, where he has been placed under arrest. However sources say, Trump is not expected to be handcuffed following his arrest, as he will remain under constant law enforcement protection.
CNN reports,
Trump is expected to be fingerprinted as part of the arrest, though it’s still unclear whether his mugshot will be taken. He will next be brought to a courtroom, where he will be arraigned — an appearance that is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history.
Donald Trump is facing about 30 charges related to document fraud, are expected to be unsealed and made public when he is arraigned.
