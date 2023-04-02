Quinta Brunson Hit The Stage At ‘SNL’ In Style

Quinta Brunson hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend and of course, she did it in style!
For her appearance, the starlet rocked an array of designer looks including an Et Ochs look that we’re still swooning over. The Abbot Elementary star wore the designer ensemble to perfection including their $1,495 “Davina” Top and $1,495 “Easton” Jeans.
Styled by her longtime stylist, Bryon Javar, Quinta wore the brand’s jacket off her shoulders to expose her white tank underneath. She also wore minimal jewelry with the casual look, only rocking hoop earrings to match the rhinestones on the ensemble. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked-back half up, half down style and served face and style goals as she took the SNL stage and shut it down in her stunning look.
